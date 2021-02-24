SEE ANYTHING? Brazen Bandit Robs Bergen Bank

A robber fled with an undisclosed amount of cash Wednesday afternoon from a Ho-Ho-Kus bank across from the borough police station.

The 5-foot-7-inch robber was wearing a black and gray North Face jacket, a black wool beanie, blue pants and red sneakers when he walked into the Valley National branch on Sheridan Avenue off Franklin Turnpike around 2 p.m., authorities said.

He passed a note and didn’t show a gun before apparently ducking out the back door with cash and the note, they said.

The FBI responded. The Bergen County sheriff sent a K-9 unit and his Bureau of Criminal Identification to collect evidence. The county prosecutor and area police departments were notified.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the holdup or has information that could help identify the robber is asked to contact Ho-Ho-Kus police at (201) 652-1700 or the FBI at (973) 792-3000.

Or dial 911.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.