SEE ANYTHING? Bike-Riding, Backpack-Carrying Bank Robber Sought By NJ FBI

He carried a backpack and rode a bike with silver wheels. His black leather shoes had a patch on the toe, and his head was swathed in a surgical mask, gaiter, baseball cap and the hood of his coat.

He also had a gun.

A bundled-up robber "handed the teller a demand note and displayed a gun" at the Wells Fargo Bank branch on West Saint Georges Avenue in Linden a demand note shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the FBI's Newark Field Office.

The bandit had a medium complexion and was about 5-feet-10-inches tall, with a thin build, the bureau reported shortly after the holdup.

He was wearing a brown baseball cap, a black neck gaiter and a grey hooded coat, along with black gloves that had a red patch on the index finger, a blue surgical mask and black shoes that had a "white or reflective patch on the toe," an alert said.

"After leaving the bank, he was observed riding a black mountain bike with chrome handlebars and silver wheels," it said.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help identify the robber is asked to call the FBI at (973) 792-3000 or Linden police at (908) 474-8558. Or you can submit the information to tips.fbi.gov.

