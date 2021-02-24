SEE ANYTHING? Bergen Bank Robbed

A robber fled with an undetermined amount of cash Wednesday afternoon from a Ho-Ho-Kus bank.

The 6-foot-tall black robber was wearing a black and gray North Face jacket and a black beanie when he walked into the Valley National branch on Sheridan Avenue off Franklin Turnpike around 2 p.m., authorities said.

He passed a note and didn’t show a gun before fleeing on foot with the proceeds, they said.

The Bergen County sheriff sent a K-9 unit and his Bureau of Criminal Identification to collect evidence. The FBI, county prosecutor and area police departments were notified.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the holdup or has information that could help identify the robber is asked to contact Ho-Ho-Kus police at (201) 652-1700 or the FBI at (973) 792-3000.

Or dial 911.

