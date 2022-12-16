SEE ANYTHING? Armed Trio Commits Back-To-Back Route 3 Gas Station Robberies

Three robbers, at least one of them armed, robbed two Route 3 gas stations barely a half-mile apart, authorities said.

It was around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, when the bandits pulled into the BP station on the westbound highway just past the River Road bridge in Clifton.

They were in a BMW that had been reported stolen out of Lyndhurst, police said.

One of the robbers threatened the attendant with a gun before they fled.

The trio did the same thing moments later at the Exxon station just up the road, Clifton Police Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

"They got about $200 combined, along with the cellphone of one of the victims," the lieutenant said.

ANYONE who might have witnessed either of the robberies or has information that could help identify those involved is asked to call Clifton police: (973) 470-5900.

