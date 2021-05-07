SEE ANYTHING? Alert Issued For Van That Fled Pedestrian Crash Near GWB In Fort Lee

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Jerry DeMarco
The crosswalk at Constitution Park is a block from approaches to the George Washington Bridge and several highways.
The crosswalk at Constitution Park is a block from approaches to the George Washington Bridge and several highways. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps / INSET: Jerry DeMarco

HIT AND RUN: Authorities issued an alert for a white van that they said fled after hitting and gravely injuring a pedestrian in Fort Lee during Friday night's rush hour.

The victim had a head injury and possible other life-threatening injuries after being struck at Fletcher Avenue and Lewis Avenue shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The otherwise busy intersection remained shut down for an investigation by Fort Lee police and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

The crosswalk at Constitution Park, with stop signs in three directions, is a block from approaches to the George Washington Bridge and several highways. The area has various private and public surveillance cameras.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash, or has information that could help identify the vehicle and/or driver, is asked to contact Fort Lee police: (201) 592-3700. Or dial 911.

