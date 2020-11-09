Sedan Slams Into Pillar Outside Clifton Liquor Store

PHOTOS: A runaway sedan jumped a sidewalk and slammed into a pillar Monday outside a Clifton liquor store.

The 58-year-old driver from Guttenberg wasn't seriously injured when her Honda Civic crashed into the pillar in front of Clifton Discount Liquors in Botany Plaza on Ackerman Avenue just off Route 21, police said.

Responders initially suspected that she'd had a medical episode, but that couldn't immediately be confirmed.

Clifton police, firefighters and EMS responded. Tony Greco for DAILY VOICE

The Honda, which was partially blocking the store's entrance, was towed from the scene.

Clifton police, firefighters and EMS paramedics responded.

Clifton Discount Liquors in Botany Plaza Tony Greco for DAILY VOICE

At the scene. Tony Greco for DAILY VOICE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.