North Passaic Daily Voice
Sedan Slams Into Fair Lawn Bank Building

Jerry DeMarco
The driver refused medical attention. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A sedan slammed into a Fair Lawn bank building early Sunday evening, causing major damage to both.

The Hyundai mounted the sidewalk, plowed through bushes and rammed the corner of the Provident Bank branch on River Road at Hopper Avenue around 5:15 p.m.

The adult female driver refused medical attention for what appeared to be minor injuries.

A building inspector was required to check the building for structural damage.

Responding were borough police, firefighters and EMS and members of Fair Lawn Rescue Squad.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

