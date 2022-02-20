Sedan Plows Into Saddle Brook Home

A Saddle Brook home appeared unstable after a sedan plowed into it, authorities at the scene said.

An occupant was conscious and alert when placed on a gurney to be taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after the Acura TLK crashed into a corner of the Schepis Avenue home shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.

The township building inspector and emergency management coordinator responded as firefighters began shoring up the building.

Saddle Brook police and Elmwood Park firefighters also responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

