Sedan Packed With 8 Teens Slams Into Pole In Upper Saddle River, Downs Wires, Ignites Fires

UPDATE: A sedan packed with eight teens downed a utility pole in Upper Saddle River, yanking down high-tension wires, igniting two fires and knocking out power to some local customers, authorities said.

No life-threatening injuries were reported after the 2017 Honda Accord struck the pole on Lake Street near Danebury Downs shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19, Police Lt. Donald Hausch said.

A girl in the car was believed to have suffered a broken leg, however.

Four ambulances in all responded to take her and three other injured occupants to the hospital, Hausch said. Responders agreed that all of the occupants were lucky it wasn't far worse.

The driver, 17, is from Wyckoff and his passengers -- ages 15 to 17 -- are from various area towns, he said.

Standard seating in a 2017 Honda Accord is five (5).

The transformer of the fallen pole ignited a brush fire near the scene of the crash, while a downed wire burned a hole in the road about 400 feet away. Borough firefighters handled the blazes.

Lake Street remained closed until 6 a.m. Monday while a PSE&G crew did repairs.

An investigation was continuing, with summonses expected for the driver at the very least.

