Sedan Lands Upside Down On Fence Off Route 208

A driver escaped serious injury when she rolled her sedan onto its roof atop a chain-link fence just off Route 208, authorities said.

The 60-year-old Oakland motorist was hospitalized with neck and shoulder pain after Wyckoff firefighters freed her from the 2007 Toyota Camry, Police Lt. Joseph Soto said.

She told police she was headed south on 208 shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, when she swerved to avoid another vehicle and things literally went sideways.

She lost control of the sedan, which Soto said slid across the highway and overturned on the shoulder, Soto said.

No other vehicles were involved and no summonses were issued, the lieutenant said.

The Midland Park Ambulance Corps took her to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.