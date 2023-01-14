Sedan Crashes Off Route 17 (PHOTOS)

A sedan crashed over a guardrail on Route 17, sending an occupant to the hospital.

The BMW ended up in a wooded area on the southbound side near Sheridan Avenue in Waldwick around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

One patient was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in an undetermined condition.

Waldwick police, firefighters and EMS were among the first responders.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was called to the scene along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

