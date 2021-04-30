Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
News

Sedan Crashes At Wyckoff Bank Drive-Through

Jerry DeMarco
Chase Bank, Cedar Hill Avenue, Wyckoff
Chase Bank, Cedar Hill Avenue, Wyckoff Photo Credit: Patrick Finley

A Wyckoff driver escaped serious injury Friday when his sedan hit a curb and landed on its side at a local bank drive-thru, authorities said.

The 2016 BMW 535i also hit the Chase Bank building on Cedar Hill Avenue before pitching onto the driver’s side, Police Chief David Murphy said.

The 67-year-old driver refused medical attention for a cut on his face, the chief said.

Police and firefighters responded, along with City Wide Towing, which removed the vehicle, he said.

Police were investigating.

PHOTO: Patrick Finley

