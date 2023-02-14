Security Guard From New Milford Charged With Sexually Assaulting Underage Teen

Contact Us
Jerry DeMarco
Everald Palmer
Everald Palmer Photo Credit: BCPO / INSET: BCJ

A security guard from New Milford was charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old under his supervision.

Everald Palmer, 28, remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, Feb. 14 pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said members of his Special Victims Unit arrested Palmer on Monday after New Milford police alerted them to a single alleged incident in the borough.

Palmer, formerly of Englewood, is charged with sexual assault by a supervisory adult and child endangerment, records show.

