Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Dump Truck Rolls On Treacherous Stretch Of Route 287, Third Crash This Week
News

SECRET STASH: Driver Busted, $81,000 In Drug Money Seized Near GWB, Bergen Prosecutor Says

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Jose A. Rosa Vasquez
Jose A. Rosa Vasquez Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY (NJ) SHERIFF

Detectives in Bergen County arrested an out-of-state driver who they said was running drug money after they found $80,945 stashed in a secret compartment of his car.

Jose A. Rosa Vasquez, a 31-year-old Dominican National who lives in Hazelton, PA, was stopped in Leonia by investigators from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotic Task Force on Monday, Oct. 3.

A search of his vehicle “revealed a sophisticated, electronically operated hidden compartment containing numerous bundles of money,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Wednesday.

Rosa Vasquez was charged with money laundering and sent to the Bergen County Jail. A judge in Hackensack released him the following day.

Musella’s staff will petition a judge to retain the money for law enforcement purposes if Rosa Vasquez cannot prove in court that it was legally his.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.