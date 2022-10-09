Contact Us
Secret Jonas Brothers Concert Leaked By Pennsylvania Students On Twitter

Cecilia Levine
The Jonas Brothers gave Pennsylvania students what should've been a secret performance.
The Jonas Brothers gave Pennsylvania students what should've been a secret performance. Photo Credit: joejonas (Instagram)/Twitter screengrabs

A performance from the Jonas Brothers came as a surprise to a group of students in Pennsylvania. And they were supposed to keep it a secret.

But the excited Milton Hershey School students — and even some of their parents — can't help but share their special moment with the boy band.

A school spokesman told PennLive only that the students had an entertainer during the rededication of Founders Hall on Sept. 28, noting he was "contractually and legally bound" not to spill the name of the performer.

Students and parents alike, though, were quick to brag about the special concert and thank Nick, Joe and Kevin — who grew up in Bergen County, NJ — on social media.

