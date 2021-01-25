Second Shooting In Month At Englewood Housing Complex Just Misses Intended Victim

Someone opened fire for the second time in a month at the same Englewood apartment complex over the weekend -- only this time it came much closer to the intended target, authorities said.

The would-be victim was sitting in a room when the shooter walked up and fired a bullet through the window shortly after midnight Friday into Saturday at the Martin Luther King Gardens complex at William Street and West Englewood Avenue, responders said.

"It's a miracle he wasn't hit," one said.

The previous shooting was reported at the 100-unit complex on Dec. 29.

SEE: Englewood Police Seek Help Identifying Housing Complex Gunman

As in that incident, Englewood police issued a Ring alert to residents following this past Saturday's pre-dawn shooting.

"Firing a weapon into an occupied structure at an individual is an incredibly serious, dangerous and wanton act," it reads. "The intended target narrowly escaped being hit and fortunately no one else in the area was hurt," it says, in part."

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was notified.

Authorities were seeking witnesses and/or surveillance video or other information that could help identify whoever was responsible in either or both incidents.

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up to a $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations. Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly: (201) 568-4875.

