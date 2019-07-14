Sears Closing Willowbrook Mall Store

Sears will be closing its Willowbrook Mall location, officials from the Wayne facility confirmed.
The retailer filed for bankruptcy last year and shuttered more than 100 stores in the U.S.
A post on TheLayoff.Com from a current, anonymous employee said that the Willowbrook Mall store will be closing in September.
"No store is safe," the post says.
"We are a [real estate investment trust] store that recently went thru a major remodel and was shrunken down to half the size 2 years ago.
"Not shocked but didn’t expect it so soon."
Former CEO Eddie Lampert made a bid to save the company but was recently accused of stealing billions of dollars from it in a lawsuit.
This store will be the fourth in New Jersey to close.
Watch video below for in-depth look by Chris Cronin.
