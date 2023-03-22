Search Launched For Missing NJ State Trooper, 46, In PA

A 46-year-old New Jersey State Trooper has gone missing, according to authorities.

Jason Dare was last seen walking away from a health facility in Media, PA, (Delaware County) on Sunday, March 19 at about 7 p.m., according to New Jersey State Police.

Dare's LinkedIn profile shows he is a State Trooper and apparently lives in Vineland, NJ.

He was observed on video surveillance leaving the facility on foot, wearing a black Carhart jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and eyeglasses, State Police said.

Dare is 6’0 tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has tattoos on his neck, arms, and hands.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police at 609-963-6993.

Anonymous tips are welcomed.

