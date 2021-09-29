Search For Missing NJ Tattoo Artist Lauren Cho Intensifies After Gabby Petito Case

A search is ramping up for a New Jersey native who disappeared in California.

Lauren Cho, 30, was last seen in the Yucca Valley last June. Her disappearance gained interest following the Gabby Petito case.

Cho left Flemington, NJ's Diamond Heart tattoo and piercing shop last fall to travel with her boyfriend, the business said.

Her friends and colleagues created the social media hashtag #findelcho in an effort to spread awareness.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday it would be joining the search for Cho.

The search is being led by the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station, which said Cho left the Benmar Trail home she had been staying at around 5 p.m. on June 28.

