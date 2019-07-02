Search For Missing Montclair Couple In Barbados Suspended

Authorities in Barbados said a water search for a vacationing couple from Montclair ended Sunday, nearly a week after the two were last seen on a rented jet ski.

A spokesman for the country’s prime minister told Daily Voice that searchers, including the U.S.Coast Guard, have found no sign of Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25.

"The US military called off their search on Saturday and the Barbados Coast Guard and Regional Security System called off theirs at sunset on Sunday," the spokesman, Roy Morris, said in an email.

The two rented a jet ski June 24 at Holetown Beach. A search began when the couple failed to return after about a half-hour.

The country’s prime minister, Mia Amor Mottley, met with family members to express her condolences, Morris told NJ.com.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help family members continue the search and to learn more about the circumstances of their disappearance.

“Once again everyone please share and help out. [Suarez] is a son, father, brother, cousin and friend. His kids are his world and we need answers. The family deserves answers,” organizers wrote.

