Search Continues For Killer Of Paterson Woman Found Dead In Car Trunk

Stephanie DeJesus of Paterson had been missing more than a day and a half when city police made a horrific discovery.

Responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle on the Silk City’s west side, they found her body in the trunk of a vehicle with a single gunshot wound shortly before 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25.

DeJesus, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora confirmed the discovery but didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

They also didn’t describe the vehicle – or say whether it belonged to her or to someone else.

Loved ones and friends had prayed for her safety during a search for the woman known as “Red.”

Family members were “overwhelmed” by the amount of help people offered and shattered that she was discovered “not in the way anyone should find a loved one,” a cousin said.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that could help authorities identify whoever was responsible is asked to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. Or call the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at (973) 321-1120.

