A scrap metal fire broke out in Jersey City Thursday afternoon sending plumes of smoke billowing over surrounding neighborhoods.

The blaze erupted around 4:30 p.m. at 1 Linden Ave., listed on Google Maps as Sims Metal Management.

The cause was not immediately clear and no injuries were reported by Pix11.

Video footage of the smoke was captured by people in Brooklyn, Bayonne and Manhattan.

