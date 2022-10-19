Scooter-Riding Fugitive Busted By US Marshals On Jersey Shore: Authorities

A 35-year-old Jersey Shore man wanted for spraying Lysol in a victim's face before stabbing him in the chest and robbing him was captured by US Marshals, the service announced.

Philip Gross was taken into custody with help from local police after he was spotted riding an electric scooter on Atkins Avenue in Asbury Park Tuesday, Oct. 18, the US Marshals' New York / New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force said.

Gross had been wanted since August for the Asbury Park incident that hospitalized the victim with serious injuries, authorities said. He was arrested without incident.

NYNJ-RFTF and Asbury Park police, which is a full-time participant in the NYNJ-RFTF, conducted a comprehensive investigation and were eventually able to locate Gross and arrest him without incident.

