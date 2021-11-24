School Evacuated, SWAT Standoff Ends Peacefully With Barricaded South Hackensack Man In Custody

A school was evacuated and a SWAT team responded after an emotionally troubled man barricaded himself in his South Hackensack apartment Wednesday.

The standoff ended about 4½ hours after it began when members of the Bergen County Regional SWAT team entered the home and took the 43-year-old resident into custody.

The landlord had called police around 9:30 a.m., saying he'd heard a lot of loud banging and water running for a couple of hours in the Dyer Avenue apartment off Route 80.

The man refused to come to the door, so police checked with those who know him.

They said they feared he might harm himself or others, so they backed off and summoned the tactical team.

The K-8 Memorial School was evacuated and students and staff relocated to Immaculate Conception RC Church in Hackensack.

Two SWAT rapid mobile units responded, along with the Bergen County Regional Crisis Negotiation Team, police from Hackensack, Little Ferry and Moonachie and the Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad.

The man was alone in the apartment and refused to communicate with anyone. Eventually, the decision to breach the unit was made.

Tactical officers got the man out safely. He was taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for an evaluation.

No charges were filed.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.