School Bus Drops Off Boy, 5, A Mile From Home In Weehawken: Report

School officials said they would investigate after an apparent mix-up resulted in a 5-year-old boy boarding a school bus in Weehawken instead of staying behind for the after-school program he was supposed to be attending.

The boy’s parents told News 4 New York that their son was told to get on the bus from Daniel Webster Elementary School at the end of the regular school day instead of remaining for the program, which provides supervision until 6 p.m.

The bus then dropped the boy off more than a mile from home.

A passerby came to the boy’s aid, going into his backpack and finding a phone number for his parents. The passerby, a nanny, stayed with him until his mom was able to pick him up.

The boys parents were planning to meet with school officials Tuesday to discuss the incident.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.