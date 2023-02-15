SCENTSLESS: Fleeing Mall Thieves Pursued By Maywood PD Dump $12,000 Worth Of Fragrances

A trio of mall thieves pursued by Maywood police dropped $12,000 worth of perfume before one of them was captured, authorities said.

Borough detectives are now looking for the other two.

Officers responding to a 911 call of a large-scale shoplifting at the Ulta Beauty Store in the Bergen Town Center earlier this month spotted two suspects running through the parking lot toting bags of booty, Detective Sgt. William Phayre said.

Officer Alana Luna grabbed one suspect, identified as Robert R. Wilkins, 20, of Brooklyn, on West Spring Valley Avenue, the sergeant said.

Sgt. Parodi spotted another getting into a getaway vehicle parked on a side street that sped off, Phayre said.

The thieves left countless bottles of fragrances on the ground, he said.

Wilkins was charged with conspiracy, resisting arrest and shoplifting and sent to the Bergen County Jail, only to be released hours later, records show.

An investigation was continuing, Phayre said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.