Scathing Report Says Nurses At This NJ Hospital Wouldn't Feel Safe Being Treated There

A scathing report released by the largest union representing healthcare workers in New Jersey reveals how nurses feel working at one Jersey Shore hospital — and it's largely not great.

It all came to a head for Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center nurses during the pandemic, when they found themselves fighting their employer for protection all while working on the front lines under already stressful conditions, the Health Professionals and Allied Employees (HPAE) report says.

"Working conditions at Jersey Shore University Medical Center during the pandemic led to many nurses leaving the hospital, exacerbating a staffing shortage across the hospital that has now grown into a full-blown crisis," the report reads.

"Nurses raised concerns about this mass exodus with management only to find management impervious to their concerns. So, the JSUMC nurses conducted a survey of their members."

A hospital spokesperson did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment placed Thursday night.

Here are some of the findings:

54% said they would not feel safe being treated as a patient at JSUMC

58% said they do not feel safe at JSUMC as a staff member

67% said JSUMC is not a good place to work

84% said they are more likely to make errors in tense or hostile situations

88% said that hospital management is not doing a good job

"Hackensack Meridian Health has managed to portray themselves as a worthy investment and yet there is little accountability for how they have invested in improving worker and patient safety in their facilities," the report concludes.

"In actuality, it is a billion-dollar, highly profitable corporation that capitalizes off the labor of overworked underpaid staff, while the corporation is rewarded with record profits.

"It seems HMH has its priorities skewed... It is past time for HMH to do the right thing."

Click here for the full report.

