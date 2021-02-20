SCAM ALERT: Don't Let Sketchy Tax Preparer Rip You Off, IRS Warns

The IRS began accepting and processing 2020 tax year returns on Friday -- with a warning.

Although most tax preparers deliver honest and professional service, “there’s a small number of dishonest preparers who set up shop during filing season to steal money and personal and financial information from clients,” said Michael Montanez, the special agent in charges of IRS Criminal Investigation’s Newark Field Office.

Look no further than the results of some his squad’s year-round investigative work.

The most recent example is Joseph Kenny Batts, a tax preparer in New Jersey who was sentenced to federal prison for five years earlier this month for preparing bogus returns for clients.

Then there’s Kenneth Crawford Jr., who got 6½ years for participating in a $2.5 million tax fraud that got bogus refunds for clients who were facing foreclosure on their homes or were behind on their mortgage payments.

More than half of all federal taxpayers use a preparer, which means there are plenty of potential victims for the unscrupulous ones.

Montanez offered these tips:

Look for a preparer who is available year-round in case questions arise after the filing season;

Ask whether the preparer has an IRS Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN), which is required for paid preparers;

Ask about the preparer’s credentials and check qualifications;

Ask about service fees. Avoid preparers who base fees on a percentage of their client’s refund or claim to offer a bigger refund than their competitors;

Review your return completely before signing it – make sure the refunds goes to you, not the preparer;

NEVER sign a blank or incomplete return.

