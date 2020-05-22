Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Salons, Gyms, Offices Could Open In 'Matter Of Weeks,' Murphy Says

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey could be weeks away from returning to gyms, barbershops, salons and indoor dining, Gov. Phil Murphy said.
Photo Credit: CNBC "Squawk Box"

New Jersey residents could be weeks away from haircuts, gym workouts and returning work, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

If the trends continue in the right direction -- a decrease in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths -- lockdowns on gyms, barbershops, salons and other indoor facilities could be lifted, Murphy said in an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box."

“I don’t have a date," he said, "but I would hope it is a matter of weeks."

Murphy on Friday gave the OK for groups of 25 people to gather outside. Indoor gatherings remain limited to a maximum of 10 people.

Beaches, parks and charter boat rentals also got the green light in time for Memorial Day.

The "toughest nut to crack," he said, would be indoor facilities with no ventilation -- such as restaurants with indoor dining, sedentary office spaces and gyms.

Click here for the Squawk Box interview.

