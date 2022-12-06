Salesman, 23, From Midland Park Charged With Trafficking Child Porn

A 23-year-old salesman from Midland Park was arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking child porn, authorities confirmed.

Ali Aldoise was taken into custody during the execution of a search warrant at his home on Vreeland Avenue early Nov. 6, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Detectives from his Cyber Crimes Unit found that Aldoise “used the Internet to view, download, possess, distribute and share items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” the prosecutor said.

They charged Aldoise with possessing and distributing child pornography and sent him to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Musella said.

The prosecutor thanked Midland Park police for their assistance, as well as members of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and Englewood, Saddle Brook and Lyndhurst police departments who participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.