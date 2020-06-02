SALE PENDING: Toby's Cup In Phillipsburg Will Soon Have New Owners

Sales are pending for Toby’s Cup, a small and beloved hot dog stand in Phillipsburg.

The family-run shack that opened back in the 1940s on Route 22 will soon be under new ownership, LehighValleyLive reports.

The buyer is 37-year-old Livingston (Essex County) native Daniel Risis, who reports say owns a successful pawnshop business in the Garden State and is the “driving force” behind an up-and-coming flea market outlet in Phillipsburg.

The sale of Toby’s Cup includes the stand itself along with the surrounding area on Route 22 in Lopatcong Township, reports say.

The sale price has not been disclosed, but the stand could close in as little as a few weeks, authorities said.

Plans for the newly owned business include the expansion of indoor seating and updates to the surrounding buildings for commercial tenants.

Don’t worry, Toby’s Cup fanatics - Risis reportedly has “no intention” of changing up recipes or staff members. This means you’ll have no problem ordering favorites like Toby’s signature hot dog, which is fried in oil and topped with mustard, onions and pickle spears.

The stand’s current owner, James Nicnick, has worked there for more than three decades.

Risis plans to present his official plans to the town for approval following the finalization of the sale, reports say.

Click here for more from LehighValleyLive.

