Saddle Brook Man, 21, Says He Was Carjacked In Passaic, Details Scarce

A 23-year-old Saddle Brook man told police he was carjacked at gunpoint in Passaic late Thursday.

The victim said he was assaulted by more than one person as he got out of the car near the corner of River Drive and Westervelt Place shortly after 11 p.m.

The robbers took his keys and fled with the vehicle, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a brief release Friday.

They didn’t identify the type of vehicle, direction of flight, how many suspects were believed involved or what any of them looked like, saying: "More information will be released once it becomes available."

Valdes and Guzman did ask that anyone who might have seen something suspicious or has any information that could help the investigation contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Passaic Police Detective Bureau: (973) 365-3900.

