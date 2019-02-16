Rutherford Siblings Suing Apple: Faulty iPad Battery Led To Father's Death

Apple is facing a lawsuit from the children of a Parsippany man claiming a faulty battery pack in an iPad started a fire that ultimately led to his death, Apple Insider reports .

The civil suit was filed by Bradley Ireland's daughter Julia Ireland Meo and son Benjamin Ireland of Rutherford with the U.S. District Court.

The suit claims that the 64-year-old sustained severe injuries in the blaze and died the following day, on Feb. 22, 2017.

"The subject tablet was unreasonably dangerous and unsafe for its intended purpose by reasons of defects in its design and/or its manufacture and/or a lack of adequate warnings which existed when Defendant Apple placed the subject tablet into the stream of commerce and/or when Defendant distributed and/or sold 'updates' to the subject tablet," Apple Insider reports, citing the lawsuit.

Apple is facing three counts: Strict product liability, wrongful death and survival action. The Irelands are seeking compensatory damages, interest, costs and attorney fees from Apple.

Ireland grew up in Iowa and studied English and literature at Coe College, according to his obituary published in the Iowa Gazette. He won an award for a play he wrote -- "A.A. Train" -- and later moved to New York City where he went back to school for computer programming and married his wife.

