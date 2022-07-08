Rutherford Boy, 17, Killed, Three Friends Injured In Horrific Crash

A 17-year-old Rutherford driver was killed and three of his friends injured, at least one seriously, when their car slammed into a utility pole off Route 3 Friday afternoon.

Firefighters "worked tirelessly for two hours" to get a back-seat passenger out of the two-door BMW after it crashed around 3 p.m. on Marginal Road, which runs parallel to the westbound highway, Rutherford Police Chief John Russo said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The male passengers, who Russo believes are also all 17, were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

The chief was extremely somber in describing what happened.

"It was a terrible scene, a tragic accident," he said.

Multiple ambulances responded, along with borough police and firefighters and responders from neighboring towns, the chief said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Unit was notified and the county sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence. Nick's Towing removed the vehicle.

The BMW had apparently come off Ridge Road headed west when it slammed into the utility pole on the north side of Marginal Road between Wheaton Place and Lincoln Avenue.

"Our borough firefighters were unbelievable during what was a terrible situation," Russo said. "The amount of mutual aid that we received by way of ambulances from four different towns and police personnel and responders was overwhelming.

"Loved ones and several young local residents who'd heard about the crash converged on the scene. They watched silently as the borough's bravest worked intently to free the trapped passenger.

"Everybody in town is affected by this, whether they were there or not," Russo said.

"People know these kids. They're all about to become (high school) seniors," the chief said. "The first responders at the scene have kids of their own who are friends with them."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.