Rutgers Cancer Institute Of NJ Announces Construction Of Cancer Pavilion In New Brunswick

The Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey has announced plans to construct a new Cancer Pavilion, reports say.

The pavilion will complete the process of consolidating the institute’s services into a single Cancer Pavilion, NJBiz reports .

With a budget estimate of $750 million, the 12-story building includes 510,000 square feet of space for key cancer services including an outpatient clinic, an infusion/chemotherapy suite, laboratory services, radiation oncology, international radiology and imaging.

The 36-month project also creates 1,000 new construction jobs and will employ between 500 and 600 people, authorities said.

The Cancer pavilion will be built on Somerset Street in New Brunswick and is expected to break ground in the Fall of 2020.

The pavilion will be the first comprehensive cancer center in New Jersey that includes surgical and other inpatient facilities, according to Chris Paladino, president of DEVCO, the New Brunswick Development Corporation.

Click here for more from NJBiz.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.