North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Rutgers AEPi House Egged — Again

Cecilia Levine
Rutgers AEPi house
Rutgers AEPi house Photo Credit: StopAntisemitism.org/Google Maps

The Rutgers University AEPi house has been egged again, this time around Rosh Hashanah.

Photos posted around 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 — the first day of the Jewish New Year — by StopAntisemitism show eggs thrown at the house. It wasn't immediately clear when exactly the incident happened.

The same house was egged on Holocaust Remembrance Day in April 2021.

Neither the fraternity nor Rutgers officials immediately responded to Daily Voice's request for comment.

