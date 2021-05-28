Rutgers Admins' Apology For Condemning Anti-Semitism Causes Controversy On Campus

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is causing tension at Rutgers University.

A day after administrators sent an email out condemning anti-Semitism, they issued a second email apologizing for the first. Particularly, for not being more inclusive.

Rutgers University-New Brunswick chancellor Christopher Molloy and provost Francine Conway sent the first email Wednesday, speaking out against the rise in anti-Semitic acts experienced in the U.S. stemming from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On Thursday, the university's Students for the Justice of Palestine organization released a statement "expressing deep concern."

UPDATE: It appears the apology from the @RutgersU chancellor for condemning anti-Semitism came in response to a long statement on Insta from the school’s SJP chapter. (The statement made very brief mention of Israel/Gaza conflict and focused solely on anti-Semitic incidents) https://t.co/Yj4ukmCQxj pic.twitter.com/LpyjeeH0FX — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 28, 2021

And so, Molloy and Conway issued a second email titled "An Apology" on Thursday.

"Rutgers University–New Brunswick is a community that is enriched by our vibrant diversity," the letter reads.

"However, our diversity must be supported by equity, inclusion, antiracism, and the condemnation of all forms of bigotry and hatred, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"As we grow in our personal and institutional understanding, we will take the lesson learned here to heart, and pledge our commitment to doing better. We will work to regain your trust, and make sure that our communications going forward are much more sensitive and balanced."

The university's Jewish advocacy organization, Rutgers Hillel, says the main campus has 6,400 Jewish undergraduate students -- "the largest Jewish undergraduate population in the country."

The second email grew condemnation from both the university's Jewish and Palestinian communities.

Very weird that @RutgersU would feel the need to cave to the delicate sensibilities of SJP considering it has one of the largest campus Hillels of any school in America and the original statement did not take a position on the Israel/Gaza conflicthttps://t.co/lIo67cgamM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 28, 2021

Can't make this stuff up department: Rutgers Students for Justice in Palestine condemns Rutgers chancellor for condemening "a sharp rise in hostile sentiments and anti-Semitic violence in the United States." This is who they are, and they own it. pic.twitter.com/IGHcvo7cj8 — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) May 28, 2021

Follow-up statement from Rutgers SJP. Rutgers SJP

