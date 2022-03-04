Contact Us
Russia-Ukraine Conflict Has NJ's Gas Prices Hovering Just Below $4

Cecilia Levine
Gas pump
Gas pump Photo Credit: Henrywingra (Creative Commons)

Gas prices in New Jersey are skyrocketing due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, hovering just under $4 a gallon.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas shot up 11 cents to $3.72 as of Wednesday since Monday, AAA reports.

Surging oil prices will likely cause the price at the pump to climb even higher, experts say.

West Texas Intermediate climbed to $7.19, settling at $110.60 by the end of Wednesday's formal trading session — the highest settlement price since May 2011, AAA says.

Click here for a complete map of gas prices across New Jersey from AAA.

Click here for a complete map of gas prices across New Jersey from AAA.