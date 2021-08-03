Contact Us
Rush-Hour Routes To GWB Jammed After Tractor-Trailer, Dump Truck Collide

Jerry DeMarco
Lemoine Avenue at Bruce Reynold Boulevard in Fort Lee.
Both drivers were hospitalized after a tractor-trailer and dump truck collided near the entrance to the George Washington Bridge early Tuesday.

Neither injury was considered serious.

The crash at the extremely busy intersection at Lemoine Avenue and Bruce Reynolds Boulevard, shortly before 4:30 a.m., ended up jamming morning rush-hour traffic on the bridge's approach roads.

Fort Lee police, firefighters and EMS responded, along with ABC Towing, which used a heavy wrecker to right the toppled tractor-trailer. 

A fuel spill had to be cleaned up following the crash near the entrance to the GWB.

The roadway was finally cleared by 9:30 a.m.

