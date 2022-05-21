Runner Dies At Brooklyn Half Marathon Finish Line

A 30-year-old runner is believed to have gone into cardiac arrest when he died at the finish line of the Brooklyn Half Marathon Saturday, May 21, the New York Post reports.

The unidentified runner was taken to Coney Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead, after collapsing around 9 a.m. when he completed the 13.1 mile race, the outlet says citing the NYPD.

The temperature had reached 70 degrees with 83% humidity as of 9 a.m., Fox Weather says.

