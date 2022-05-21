Contact Us
Runner Dies At Brooklyn Half Marathon Finish Line

Brooklyn Half Marathon 2022
Brooklyn Half Marathon 2022 Photo Credit: New York Road Runners (NYRR) Facebook

A 30-year-old runner is believed to have gone into cardiac arrest when he died at the finish line of the Brooklyn Half Marathon Saturday, May 21, the New York Post reports.

The unidentified runner was taken to Coney Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead, after collapsing around 9 a.m. when he completed the 13.1 mile race, the outlet says citing the NYPD.

The temperature had reached 70 degrees with 83% humidity as of 9 a.m., Fox Weather says.

Click here for more from the NY Post.

