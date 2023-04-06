Runaway Englewood SUV Severely Injures Hackensack Man, Plows Into Building

Contact Us
104 Grand Avenue, Englewood, on Thursday, April 6. Photo Credit: ENGLEWOOD FD

UPDATE: A 61-year-old Hackensack man was severely injured in Englewood on Thursday by a runaway SUV that then sped backward down the street before plowing entirely into the headquarters of a global produce importer.

The victim was removing equipment from the rear of the 2000 Ford Explorer, which was parked on Chester Place, when the accident occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. April 6, Englewood Police Lt. Fred Pulice said.

The vehicle continued west down Chester Place, crossed Grand Avenue and rammed into the ESU Farm building, the lieutenant said.

The victim, a former city resident, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center by an ambulance from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, he said.

Although serious, his injuries weren't life-threatening, Pulice said.

No one else was injured, the lieutenant said.

The Englewood Police Traffic Unit is investigating.

