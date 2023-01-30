Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 5 Nabbed With 144 Checks, 20 Money Orders, Credit/Debit Cards In Various Names: Cliffside PD
News

Route 80 Collision Sends Two To Hospital

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Westbound Route 80, Wayne
Westbound Route 80, Wayne Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Two victims were hospitalized following an afternoon collision on Route 80 in Wayne.

A Toyota RAV4 and Nissan Sentra collided on the westbound highway just past the "spaghetti bowl" interchange around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.

The Wayne Township Memorial First Aid Squad tended to the victims, whose conditions couldn't immediately be determined.

New Jersey State Police are investigating.

Camps Towing removed the vehicles.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.