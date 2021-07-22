Route 46 Stop Yields 500 Oxy Pills, Hudson Driver Jailed

A Palisades Park police officer nabbed a driver from Jersey City with nearly 500 Oxycontin pills before dawn Thursday, authorities said.

Officer Hochan Choi stopped a 2016 BMW X5 driven by Christopher Nunez, 27, for several motor vehicle violations on eastbound Route 46 around 2:30 a.m., Detective Sgt. Alex Monteleone said.

Nunez, who has a criminal history, told the officer he thought the Oxy he was carrying were "sex pills," Monteleone said.

He was arrested, charged with various drug counts and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await an Aug. 9 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The vehicle, meanwhile, was impounded.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.