Route 46 Stop: PalPark Officer Finds $42,000 In SUV, $4,300 In NYC Driver's Hidden Pants Pocket

A Palisades Park police officer who stopped an SUV on Route 46 found pot scattered throughout the vehicle, $42,000 in cash in a plastic bag and $4,300 in a concealed pocket in the driver’s pants, authorities said.

Officer Christian Sisco stopped the Hyundai Santa Fe with temporary Texas license plates for several violations on the eastbound highway near the George Washington Bridge shortly before 2:30 a.m. Friday, Detective Alex Monteleone said.

After smelling pot in the vehicle, he summoned backups and got the driver’s consent for a search, Monteleone said.

They found marijuana throughout the Santa Fe and the bulk of the cash in a plastic bag, he said.

The driver, Kelvin J. Paula-Breton, 24, of the Bronx, was arrested and brought to police headquarters, where officers found more cash in the secret pants pocket.

He was charged with money laundering and drug possession and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

