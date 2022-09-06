Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: DWI Driver From River Vale Drove Wrong Way On Rockland Highway: Sheriff
ROUTE 208 FATAL: Dover Woman, 78, Killed, Husband, 80, Hospitalized In Horrific Crash (UPDATE)

Jerry DeMarco
Carmen Traverso, 78, of Dover was pronounced dead at the scene of the Labor Day crash on Route 208. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

UPDATE: Authorities identified a driver killed in a horrific Labor Day crash on Route 208 as a 78-year-old woman from Dover and the injured passenger as her 80-year-old husband.

Carmen Traverso was pronounced dead at the scene, Hawthorne Police Capt. Robert King said Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Pablo Traverso, meanwhile, was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, the captain said.

The couple's 2014 Toyota Camry careened off the road and up an embankment, where it slammed into a tree on the southbound highway just north of Goffle Road shortly after noon Monday.

An extended operation was required to remove the deceased victim.

Firefighters wrapped a chain around the trunk of a large tree and connected it to the Camry to stabilize the vehicle, which hung precariously on the side of the embankment.

Heavy wreckers responded along with a host of emergency responders, including local police and firefighters and Passaic County sheriff's officers.

Southbound Route 208 remained closed for several hours at Grandview Avenue.

