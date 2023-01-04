Route 208 Closed More Than Hour After SUV Crash Downs Utility Line

Route 208 was closed for more than an hour after an SUV slammed into a utility pole, downing a wire across the highway around noontime Wednesday.

The driver of the Honda emerged uninjured from the crash on Harristown Road in Glen Rock, across the highway from Fair Lawn Fire Company No. 2, shortly after 11 a.m. Jan. 4.

Glen Rock police were joined by their police colleagues from Fair Lawn and Hawthorne and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office.

There was no immediate word on possible summonses or charges.

Citywide Towing removed the damaged vehicle.

The highway was reopened around 12:15 p.m.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

