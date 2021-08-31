Route 17 Stop: NY State Ex-Con Had Drugs, Ammo, Rochelle Park PD Says

An upstate New York ex-con busted for drugs two months ago was illegally carrying hollow-point ammo, along with some drugs, when he was stopped on Route 17 before dawn Tuesday, Rochelle Park police said.

Stephone Salley, 25, of Schenectady had been free pending trial since early June, when New York State Police said they found him carrying heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and a drug cutting agent in the Orange County, NY town of Newburgh, records show.

Rochelle Park Police Officer Chris Kiszka pulled Salley over at the Exxon station on the northbound highway around 2 a.m. Tuesday after spotting several violations on his 2020 Nissan sedan, including a rear license plate handing vertically, Lt. James M. DePreta said.

A Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 was summoned and positive indicated the presence of drugs in the car, DePreta said.

Officers found 30 9mm hollow-point bullets, 15 rounds of .45-caliaber ammunition, a dagger, eight Suboxone doses, drug-packaging materials and $800 in suspected proceeds, the lieutenant said.

Salley remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on various drug and weapons counts, as well as money laundering.

Kiszka was assisted by Officer Jorge Orihuela and Detective Brian Cobb, DePreta said.

