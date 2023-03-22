Route 17 Crash: Waldwick Police Revive Overdosed Midnight Driver

HEROES: An unconscious 28-year-old driver from East Rutherford was revived by Waldwick police after overdosing and crashing his car into a median on Route 17, authorities said.

It was moments after midnight when the crash occurred near Sheridan Avenue early Wednesday, March 22, Police Lt. Troy Seifert said.

Sgt. Michael Sinclair and Officers Tom Zachamnn and Anthony LoPrinzi had to break a window to get to the unresponsive driver and pull him out, Seifert said.

He regained consciousness after they administered Narcan, then was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood by the Waldwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps, the sergeant said.

Police from Saddle River and Ho-Ho-Kus assisted, along with paramedics from Valley, he said.

Possible charges and summonses were pending, Seifert said.

