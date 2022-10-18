Route 17 Crash Rolls One Vehicle, Sends Another Into Side Of Nail Salon

No injuries were reported following a rollover crash on northbound Route 17 in Paramus.

A Nissan Murano landed right-side-up after colliding with a Chevy Suburban livery vehicle that careened off the highway and came to rest between the side of a nail salon and a roll-off trash bin during Tuesday morning's rush hour.

Both vehicles had to be towed following the 7:15 a.m. crash just north of East Ridgewood Avenue, which jammed traffic.

Damage to the Happy Nail & Spa building appeared cosmetic. The salon was temporarily closed Tuesday.

Paramus police and firefighters responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this article.

