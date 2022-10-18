Contact Us
Route 17 Crash Rolls One Vehicle, Sends Another Into Side Of Nail Salon

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Northbound Route 17 just north of East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus.
Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

No injuries were reported following a rollover crash on northbound Route 17 in Paramus.

A Nissan Murano landed right-side-up after colliding with a Chevy Suburban livery vehicle that careened off the highway and came to rest between the side of a nail salon and a roll-off trash bin during Tuesday morning's rush hour.

Both vehicles had to be towed following the 7:15 a.m. crash just north of East Ridgewood Avenue, which jammed traffic.

Damage to the Happy Nail & Spa building appeared cosmetic. The salon was temporarily closed Tuesday.

Paramus police and firefighters responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this article.

