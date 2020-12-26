Roof Section Blown Off Hawthorne Mixed Use Buildings

Powerful winds from the overnight Christmas storm blew a section of roof from a row of storefronts with apartments in Hawthorne.

No injuries were reported in the Lafayette Avenue mishap, which firefighters said occured shortly before 12:30 a.m.

They said they arrived to find the roof section resting on power lines.

Firefighters made sure residents were OK, then checked for hazards and possible structural damage until nearly 3 a.m.

